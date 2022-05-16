How to watch Norbert Gombos vs. Constant Lestienne at the Roland Garros
To watch Monday's match between No. 175 Constant Lestienne and No. 115 Norbert Gombos in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, check out.
How to watch Norbert Gombos vs. Constant Lestienne at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Gombos vs. Lestienne Matchup Info
|Norbert Gombos
|Constant Lestienne
115
World Rank
175
6-6
Match Record
1-1
17-18
Set Record
2-3
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Norbert Gombos vs. Constant Lestienne Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the BMW Open, Gombos was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 47-ranked Alex Molcan, 1-6, 6-3, 6-7.
- In his most recent match, Lestienne lost 1-6, 5-7 against Alejandro Tabilo in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
- Through 12 matches this year (across all court types), Gombos has played 29.2 games per match (27.7 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them.
- So far this year, Gombos has won 15.5% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.
- On clay, Gombos has won 80.0% of his service games and 7.1% of his return games.
- Lestienne has played two matches so far this year, and 21.0 games per match across all court types (21.0 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Norbert Gombos vs Constant Lestienne
TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:55
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)