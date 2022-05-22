How to watch Norbert Gombos vs. Pedro Cachin at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open includes Pedro Cachin and Norbert Gombos going head to head on May 22 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Gombos vs. Cachin Matchup Info
|Norbert Gombos
|Pedro Cachin
115
World Rank
152
9-6
2022 Match Record
3-2
23-19
2022 Set Record
6-5
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Norbert Gombos vs. Pedro Cachin Recent Performance
- Gombos beat No. 202-ranked Tim van Rijthoven 7-6, 7-6 on Friday to make the Round of 128.
- Cachin remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 3-6, 2-6 against Pavel Kotov.
- In his 15 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Gombos has played an average of 28.5 games (36.5 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gombos has won 78.2% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
- Gombos has won 82.7% of his service games on clay, and 23.6% of his return games.
- Cachin has played five matches this year (winning 52.8% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cachin has won 75.0% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
- Cachin has won 75.0% of his service games on clay, and 33.3% of his return games.
