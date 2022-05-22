How to watch Norbert Gombos vs. Pedro Cachin at the French Open

The Round of 128 of the French Open includes Pedro Cachin and Norbert Gombos going head to head on May 22 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Gombos vs. Cachin Matchup Info

Norbert Gombos Pedro Cachin 115 World Rank 152 9-6 2022 Match Record 3-2 23-19 2022 Set Record 6-5 BMW Open Last Tournament Australian Open Round of 32 Last Result Qualification Round 2

