How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Watch Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud face off in Saturday's semifinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'Italia
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Djokovic vs. Ruud Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Casper Ruud
1
World Rank
10
11-4
Match Record
17-6
23-11
Set Record
36-16
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Recent Performance
- Djokovic defeated No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
- Ruud defeated No. 16-ranked Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-5 on Friday to make the semifinals.
- In his 15 matches this year across all court surfaces, Djokovic has played an average of 22.5 games (22.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Djokovic has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 28.0% on return.
- On clay, Djokovic has won 79.0% of his service games and 28.5% of his return games.
- In his 23 matches this year, Ruud has played an average of 22.1 games across all court types (22.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Ruud has won 85.3% of his service games and 26.4% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ruud has won 84.4% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)