How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud face off in Saturday's semifinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'Italia
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Ruud Matchup Info

Novak DjokovicCasper Ruud

1

World Rank

10

11-4

Match Record

17-6

23-11

Set Record

36-16

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Recent Performance

  • Djokovic defeated No. 9-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
  • Ruud defeated No. 16-ranked Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-5 on Friday to make the semifinals.
  • In his 15 matches this year across all court surfaces, Djokovic has played an average of 22.5 games (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Djokovic has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 28.0% on return.
  • On clay, Djokovic has won 79.0% of his service games and 28.5% of his return games.
  • In his 23 matches this year, Ruud has played an average of 22.1 games across all court types (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Ruud has won 85.3% of his service games and 26.4% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ruud has won 84.4% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
