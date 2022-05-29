How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open
Watch Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman square off in Sunday's Round of 16 at the French Open on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Djokovic vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Diego Schwartzman
1
World Rank
16
15-4
2022 Match Record
21-10
34-11
2022 Set Record
49-34
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 32
Novak Djokovic vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- Djokovic defeated No. 195-ranked Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32, Schwartzman won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 versus Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.
- Through 19 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Djokovic has played 22.9 games per match (26.0 in five-set matches) and won 57.5% of them.
- Djokovic has won 83.0% of his service games this year, and 31.8% of his return games.
- Djokovic has won 82.8% of his service games on clay, and 32.8% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has played 31 matches so far this year (winning 53.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches).
- Schwartzman has won 38.1% of his return games so far this year, and 69.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Schwartzman has won 68.6% of his service games and 40.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
