How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman square off in Sunday's Round of 16 at the French Open on MSG.

Djokovic vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Novak DjokovicDiego Schwartzman

1

World Rank

16

15-4

2022 Match Record

21-10

34-11

2022 Set Record

49-34

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 32

Novak Djokovic vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance

  • Djokovic defeated No. 195-ranked Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32, Schwartzman won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 versus Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.
  • Through 19 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Djokovic has played 22.9 games per match (26.0 in five-set matches) and won 57.5% of them.
  • Djokovic has won 83.0% of his service games this year, and 31.8% of his return games.
  • Djokovic has won 82.8% of his service games on clay, and 32.8% of his return games.
  • Schwartzman has played 31 matches so far this year (winning 53.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches).
  • Schwartzman has won 38.1% of his return games so far this year, and 69.2% of his service games.
  • On clay, Schwartzman has won 68.6% of his service games and 40.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
