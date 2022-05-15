How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Sunday's finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia pits Novak Djokovic versus Stefanos Tsitsipas at Foro Italico. The match is available to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'Italia
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
1
World Rank
5
12-4
Match Record
30-8
25-11
Set Record
69-31
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Semifinal
Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance
- Djokovic beat No. 10-ranked Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to make the finals.
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Tsitsipas beat No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- Through 16 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Djokovic has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.6% of them.
- Thus far this year, Djokovic has won 28.7% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
- On clay, Djokovic has won 79.6% of his service games and 29.3% of his return games.
- Through 38 matches this year, Tsitsipas has played 25.8 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 56.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Tsitsipas has won 25.9% of his return games this year, and 85.5% of his service games.
- Tsitsipas has won 84.0% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
