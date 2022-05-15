Skip to main content

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Sunday's finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia pits Novak Djokovic versus Stefanos Tsitsipas at Foro Italico. The match is available to watch on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'Italia
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Novak DjokovicStefanos Tsitsipas

1

World Rank

5

12-4

Match Record

30-8

25-11

Set Record

69-31

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Semifinal

Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance

  • Djokovic beat No. 10-ranked Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to make the finals.
  • In the semifinals on Saturday, Tsitsipas beat No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
  • Through 16 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Djokovic has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.6% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Djokovic has won 28.7% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
  • On clay, Djokovic has won 79.6% of his service games and 29.3% of his return games.
  • Through 38 matches this year, Tsitsipas has played 25.8 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 56.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Tsitsipas has won 25.9% of his return games this year, and 85.5% of his service games.
  • Tsitsipas has won 84.0% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
