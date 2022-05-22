Skip to main content

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The May 22 matchup between Novak Djokovic and Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Court Surface: Clay
  • Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Nishioka Matchup Info

Novak DjokovicYoshihito Nishioka

1

World Rank

94

12-4

2022 Match Record

14-12

25-11

2022 Set Record

31-34

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 32

Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance

  • Djokovic won his most recent match, 6-4, 6-3 over Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2022.
  • Nishioka is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, at the hands of No. 474-ranked Ugo Blanchet, 1-6, 1-6.
  • Djokovic has played 16 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.3 games per match.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Djokovic has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 28.7% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Djokovic has won 79.6% of his games on serve, and 29.3% on return.
  • Nishioka has played 26 matches this year, and 23.7 games per match across all court surfaces (37.0 in five-set matches).
  • Nishioka has won 23.1% of his return games so far this year, and 75.1% of his service games.
  • Nishioka has won 69.2% of his service games on clay, and 16.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Time
5:00
AM/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
