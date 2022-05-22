How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Novak Djokovic and Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Djokovic vs. Nishioka Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Yoshihito Nishioka
1
World Rank
94
12-4
2022 Match Record
14-12
25-11
2022 Set Record
31-34
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 32
Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance
- Djokovic won his most recent match, 6-4, 6-3 over Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2022.
- Nishioka is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, at the hands of No. 474-ranked Ugo Blanchet, 1-6, 1-6.
- Djokovic has played 16 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.3 games per match.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Djokovic has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 28.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Djokovic has won 79.6% of his games on serve, and 29.3% on return.
- Nishioka has played 26 matches this year, and 23.7 games per match across all court surfaces (37.0 in five-set matches).
- Nishioka has won 23.1% of his return games so far this year, and 75.1% of his service games.
- Nishioka has won 69.2% of his service games on clay, and 16.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
