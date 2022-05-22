How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nuno Borges and Karen Khachanov are slated to go head to head on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Borges vs. Khachanov Matchup Info

Nuno Borges Karen Khachanov 126 World Rank 24 4-1 2022 Match Record 16-13 7-5 2022 Set Record 38-33 Millennium Estoril Open Last Tournament Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance