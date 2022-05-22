How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov at the French Open
Nuno Borges and Karen Khachanov are slated to go head to head on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Borges vs. Khachanov Matchup Info
|Nuno Borges
|Karen Khachanov
126
World Rank
24
4-1
2022 Match Record
16-13
7-5
2022 Set Record
38-33
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Borges won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 against Zsombor Piros on Thursday.
- In his most recent match, Khachanov lost 2-6, 6-7 versus Alex Molcan in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Through five matches this year (across all court types), Borges has played 24.8 games per match and won 54.8% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Borges has won 79.4% of his games on serve, and 29.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Borges has won 79.4% of his games on serve, and 29.5% on return.
- Through 29 matches this year, Khachanov has played 24.2 games per match (33.3 in five-set matches) and won 50.6% of them (across all court types).
- Khachanov has won 80.1% of his service games this year, and 20.9% of his return games.
- Khachanov has won 76.5% of his service games on clay, and 18.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)