How to watch Oceane Dodin vs. Andrea Petkovic at the French Open
Oceane Dodin and Andrea Petkovic are on track to compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Dodin vs. Petkovic Matchup Info
|Oceane Dodin
|Andrea Petkovic
94
World Rank
63
9-10
2022 Match Record
8-6
23-21
2022 Set Record
17-14
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Semifinal
Last Result
Qualification
Oceane Dodin vs. Andrea Petkovic Recent Performance
- Dodin came up short in her last match, 6-7, 0-1 against Angelique Kerber in the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 20, 2022.
- In her most recent match, Petkovic came up short 5-7, 0-6 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Dodin has played 19 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Dodin has won 58.9% of her service games so far this year, and 42.1% of her return games.
- On clay, Dodin has won 66.7% of her service games and 45.7% of her return games.
- Petkovic has played 14 matches so far this year, and 20.2 games per match across all court surfaces (20.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Petkovic has won 56.8% of her service games and 29.8% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Petkovic has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
