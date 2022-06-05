How to watch Oceane Dodin vs. Tereza Martincova at the Viking Open Nottingham
If you're hoping to see No. 84 Oceane Dodin match up with No. 54 Tereza Martincova in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham on June 5, turn on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Dodin vs. Martincova Matchup Info
|Oceane Dodin
|Tereza Martincova
84
World Rank
54
9-11
2022 Match Record
9-11
23-23
2022 Set Record
18-26
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Oceane Dodin vs. Tereza Martincova Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Dodin came up short 4-6, 2-6 against Andrea Petkovic in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- In her most recent tournament, the French Open, Martincova was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 50-ranked Shelby Rogers, 4-6, 3-6.
- Dodin has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Dodin has won 40.7% of her return games this year, and 57.9% of her service games.
- In her 20 matches so far this year, Martincova has played an average of 21.0 games across all court surfaces (21.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Martincova has won 29.5% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.
