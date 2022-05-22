How to watch Oksana Selekhmeteva vs. Kaja Juvan at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 22 to witness No. 198 Oksana Selekhmeteva challenge No. 81 Kaja Juvan in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
How to watch Oksana Selekhmeteva vs. Kaja Juvan at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Selekhmeteva vs. Juvan Matchup Info
|Oksana Selekhmeteva
|Kaja Juvan
198
World Rank
81
3-0
2022 Match Record
19-9
6-1
2022 Set Record
39-19
VTB Kremlin Cup
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Oksana Selekhmeteva vs. Kaja Juvan Recent Performance
- Selekhmeteva beat Oceane Babel 6-1, 6-4 on Friday in the qualifying round.
- Juvan won her most recent match, 6-2, 7-5 over Karolina Pliskova in the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 20, 2022.
- Selekhmeteva has played three matches this year across all court surfaces, and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Selekhmeteva has won 48.3% of her return games and 80.6% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Selekhmeteva has won 80.6% of her games on serve, and 48.3% on return.
- Juvan has played 28 matches this year (winning 55.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Juvan has won 41.1% of her return games this year, and 67.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Juvan has won 78.2% of her games on serve, and 41.8% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)