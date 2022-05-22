How to watch Olga Danilovic vs. Dalma Galfi at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's matchup between No. 174 Olga Danilovic and No. 98 Dalma Galfi in the Round of 128 at the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Danilovic vs. Galfi Matchup Info
|Olga Danilovic
|Dalma Galfi
174
World Rank
98
3-0
2022 Match Record
10-7
6-3
2022 Set Record
21-14
US Open
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Olga Danilovic vs. Dalma Galfi Recent Performance
- Danilovic beat No. 113-ranked Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 on Friday to reach the Round of 128.
- In her most recent match, Galfi was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Arantxa Rus in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Danilovic has played three matches this year across all court surfaces, and 30.7 games per match (30.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Danilovic has won 70.5% of her games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
- Danilovic has won 70.5% of her service games on clay, and 33.3% of her return games.
- Galfi has played 17 matches so far this year, and 20.5 games per match across all court types (20.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Galfi has won 66.2% of her games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Galfi has won 47.4% of her games on serve, and 52.6% on return.
