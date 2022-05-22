Skip to main content

How to watch Olga Danilovic vs. Dalma Galfi at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's matchup between No. 174 Olga Danilovic and No. 98 Dalma Galfi in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

How to watch Olga Danilovic vs. Dalma Galfi at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Danilovic vs. Galfi Matchup Info

Olga DanilovicDalma Galfi

174

World Rank

98

3-0

2022 Match Record

10-7

6-3

2022 Set Record

21-14

US Open

Last Tournament

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Olga Danilovic vs. Dalma Galfi Recent Performance

  • Danilovic beat No. 113-ranked Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 on Friday to reach the Round of 128.
  • In her most recent match, Galfi was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Arantxa Rus in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
  • Danilovic has played three matches this year across all court surfaces, and 30.7 games per match (30.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Danilovic has won 70.5% of her games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
  • Danilovic has won 70.5% of her service games on clay, and 33.3% of her return games.
  • Galfi has played 17 matches so far this year, and 20.5 games per match across all court types (20.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Galfi has won 66.2% of her games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Galfi has won 47.4% of her games on serve, and 52.6% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Dellien vs. Dominic Thiem at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch John Isner vs. Quentin Halys at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Soonwoo Kwon at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Attila Balazs vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy