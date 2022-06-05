Skip to main content

How to watch Olivia Gadecki vs. Linda Fruhvirtova at the Libema Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 190 Linda Fruhvirtova and No. 160 Olivia Gadecki in the qualifying round of the Libema Open, turn on NBC Sports Networks.

How to watch Olivia Gadecki vs. Linda Fruhvirtova at the Libema Open

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Gadecki vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info

Olivia GadeckiLinda Fruhvirtova

160

World Rank

190

0-1

2022 Match Record

5-5

1-2

2022 Set Record

9-12

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 2

Olivia Gadecki vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Recent Performance

  • Gadecki defeated Richel Hogenkamp 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
  • In the qualifying round, Fruhvirtova won 6-1, 6-2 against Jasmijn Gimbrere on Saturday.
  • In her one match this year across all court surfaces, Gadecki has played an average of 33.0 games (33.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Gadecki has won 68.8% of her service games and 23.5% of her return games.
  • In her 10 matches so far this year, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Fruhvirtova has won 37.8% of her return games and 68.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Caroline Garcia at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Heather Watson vs. Katie Volynets at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lin Zhu vs. Jodie Anna Burrage at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sarah Beth Grey vs. Eden Silva at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Qiang Wang vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daria Snigur vs. Danielle Lao at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sam Querrey vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Astra Sharma vs. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff48 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy