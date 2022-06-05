How to watch Olivia Gadecki vs. Linda Fruhvirtova at the Libema Open
To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 190 Linda Fruhvirtova and No. 160 Olivia Gadecki in the qualifying round of the Libema Open, turn on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Gadecki vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info
|Olivia Gadecki
|Linda Fruhvirtova
160
World Rank
190
0-1
2022 Match Record
5-5
1-2
2022 Set Record
9-12
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Olivia Gadecki vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Recent Performance
- Gadecki defeated Richel Hogenkamp 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round, Fruhvirtova won 6-1, 6-2 against Jasmijn Gimbrere on Saturday.
- In her one match this year across all court surfaces, Gadecki has played an average of 33.0 games (33.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gadecki has won 68.8% of her service games and 23.5% of her return games.
- In her 10 matches so far this year, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Fruhvirtova has won 37.8% of her return games and 68.4% of her service games.
