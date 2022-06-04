How to watch Olivia Gadecki vs. Richel Hogenkamp at the Libema Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Olivia Gadecki square off against Richel Hogenkamp in the qualifying round of the Libema Open on Saturday.
How to watch Olivia Gadecki vs. Richel Hogenkamp at the Libema Open
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Gadecki vs. Hogenkamp Matchup Info
|Olivia Gadecki
|Richel Hogenkamp
160
World Rank
210
0-1
2022 Match Record
2-2
1-2
2022 Set Record
5-5
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Olivia Gadecki vs. Richel Hogenkamp Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Gadecki was defeated 7-5, 3-6, 5-7 against Hailey Baptiste in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Hogenkamp most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 219-ranked Yuki Naito in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Through one match so far this year (across all court types), Gadecki has played 33.0 games per match (33.0 in three-set matches) and won 45.5% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gadecki has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 23.5% on return.
- Through four matches this year, Hogenkamp has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 48.5% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Hogenkamp has won 0.0% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Boys & Girls' Singles Championships
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)