How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Cori Gauff at the Bett1open
Fire up on Saturday to see the semifinals of the Bett1open, which features Ons Jabeur squaring off against Cori Gauff.
- Tournament: Bett1open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, June 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Jabeur vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Ons Jabeur
|Cori Gauff
4
World Rank
13
28-9
2022 Match Record
23-11
60-27
2022 Set Record
48-24
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Runner-Up
Ons Jabeur vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Jabeur defeated No. 38-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.
- Gauff defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Jabeur has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Jabeur has won 41.7% of her return games so far this year, and 71.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Jabeur has won 82.4% of her games on serve, and 44.1% on return.
- Gauff has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches this year across all court types.
- Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games this year, and 41.3% of her return games.
- Gauff has won 79.3% of her service games on grass, and 50.0% of her return games.
