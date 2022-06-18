Skip to main content

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Cori Gauff at the Bett1open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up on Saturday to see the semifinals of the Bett1open, which features Ons Jabeur squaring off against Cori Gauff.

  • Tournament: Bett1open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, June 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Court Surface: Grass

Jabeur vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Ons JabeurCori Gauff

4

World Rank

13

28-9

2022 Match Record

23-11

60-27

2022 Set Record

48-24

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Runner-Up

Ons Jabeur vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance

  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Jabeur defeated No. 38-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.
  • Gauff defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Jabeur has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Jabeur has won 41.7% of her return games so far this year, and 71.3% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Jabeur has won 82.4% of her games on serve, and 44.1% on return.
  • Gauff has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches this year across all court types.
  • Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games this year, and 41.3% of her return games.
  • Gauff has won 79.3% of her service games on grass, and 50.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
