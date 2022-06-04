How to watch Oscar Moraing vs. Radu Albot at the MercedesCup
On Saturday, June 4, watch Tennis Channel to witness Oscar Moraing take on Radu Albot in the qualifying round of the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Moraing vs. Albot Matchup Info
Oscar Moraing vs. Radu Albot Recent Performance
- Albot is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the French Open, at the hands of No. 161-ranked Jason Kubler, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7.
- Albot has played 18 matches so far this year (winning 51.5% of games across all court types), and 27.2 games per match (26.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Albot has won 27.2% of his return games and 79.0% of his service games.
