Skip to main content

How to watch Oscar Otte vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar Otte and Sebastian Baez are scheduled to match up in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 17, and you can see it.

How to watch Oscar Otte vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Otte vs. Baez Matchup Info

Oscar OtteSebastian Baez

60

World Rank

38

13-12

Match Record

24-13

31-28

Set Record

53-42

BMW Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Winner

Oscar Otte vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • Otte is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 163-ranked Lucas Pouille in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • Baez is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 90-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • Otte has played 25 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Otte has won 77.0% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Otte has won 79.0% of his games on serve, and 35.0% on return.
  • In his 37 matches so far this year, Baez has played an average of 25.3 games across all court types (24.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Baez has won 72.2% of his service games and 30.1% of his return games.
  • On clay, Baez has won 73.0% of his service games and 34.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Oscar Otte vs Sebastian Baez

TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Oscar Otte vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. Kacper Zuk at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Evgeny Donskoy vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Cachin vs. Sumit Nagal at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jesper de Jong vs. Vit Kopriva at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy