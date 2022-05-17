How to watch Oscar Otte vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Oscar Otte and Sebastian Baez are scheduled to match up in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 17, and you can see it.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Otte vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Oscar Otte
|Sebastian Baez
60
World Rank
38
13-12
Match Record
24-13
31-28
Set Record
53-42
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Winner
Oscar Otte vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- Otte is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 163-ranked Lucas Pouille in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Baez is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 90-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Otte has played 25 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Otte has won 77.0% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Otte has won 79.0% of his games on serve, and 35.0% on return.
- In his 37 matches so far this year, Baez has played an average of 25.3 games across all court types (24.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Baez has won 72.2% of his service games and 30.1% of his return games.
- On clay, Baez has won 73.0% of his service games and 34.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Oscar Otte vs Sebastian Baez
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:30
AM/EST
