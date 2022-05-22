How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Gilles Simon at the French Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on May 22 to watch the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a matchup between Pablo Carreno Busta and Gilles Simon.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Carreno Busta vs. Simon Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Gilles Simon
17
World Rank
159
12-10
2022 Match Record
5-6
31-27
2022 Set Record
12-11
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance
- Carreno Busta dropped his last match, 5-7, 3-6 versus Federico Coria in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 18, 2022.
- Simon is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, to No. 24-ranked Karen Khachanov, 1-6, 4-6.
- Carreno Busta has played 22 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 28.3 games per match (40.3 in five-set matches).
- Carreno Busta has won 79.7% of his service games so far this year, and 24.1% of his return games.
- Carreno Busta has won 77.4% of his service games on clay, and 24.1% of his return games.
- Through 11 matches this year, Simon has played 22.0 games per match and won 48.8% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Simon has won 23.1% of his return games and 67.6% of his service games.
- On clay, Simon has won 62.5% of his service games and 0.0% of his return games.
