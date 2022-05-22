How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Gilles Simon at the French Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on May 22 to watch the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a matchup between Pablo Carreno Busta and Gilles Simon.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Carreno Busta vs. Simon Matchup Info

Pablo Carreno Busta Gilles Simon 17 World Rank 159 12-10 2022 Match Record 5-6 31-27 2022 Set Record 12-11 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Belgrade Open Round of 64 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance