How to watch Pablo Cuevas vs. Jenson Brooksby at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the site where Jenson Brooksby and Pablo Cuevas will meet for their May 22 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Cuevas vs. Brooksby Matchup Info
|Pablo Cuevas
|Jenson Brooksby
118
World Rank
34
5-6
2022 Match Record
11-7
12-14
2022 Set Record
23-19
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Pablo Cuevas vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance
- In his last match, Cuevas lost 1-6, 3-6 versus Marco Cecchinato in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Brooksby was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 10-ranked Casper Ruud, 3-6, 4-6.
- Cuevas has played 24.0 games per match in his 11 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Cuevas has won 20.2% of his return games this year, and 73.0% of his service games.
- On clay, Cuevas has won 74.0% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.
- Brooksby has played 21.7 games per match in his 18 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Brooksby has won 29.7% of his return games this year, and 75.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Brooksby has won 65.2% of his games on serve, and 26.7% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)