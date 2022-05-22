How to watch Pablo Cuevas vs. Jenson Brooksby at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the site where Jenson Brooksby and Pablo Cuevas will meet for their May 22 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Pablo Cuevas vs. Jenson Brooksby at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Cuevas vs. Brooksby Matchup Info

Pablo Cuevas Jenson Brooksby 118 World Rank 34 5-6 2022 Match Record 11-7 12-14 2022 Set Record 23-19 Millennium Estoril Open Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 64

Pablo Cuevas vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance