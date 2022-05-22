How to watch Panna Udvardy vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez at the French Open
Watch Panna Udvardy and Fernanda Contreras Gomez face off in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Udvardy vs. Contreras Gomez Matchup Info
|Panna Udvardy
|Fernanda Contreras Gomez
88
World Rank
224
0-11
2022 Match Record
5-2
4-22
2022 Set Record
11-7
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Abierto GNP Seguros
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification
Panna Udvardy vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez Recent Performance
- In her last match, Udvardy came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Clara Burel in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Contreras Gomez is coming off a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 217-ranked Joanne Zuger in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In her 11 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Udvardy has played an average of 22.8 games (22.8 in three-set matches).
- Udvardy has won 24.6% of her return games this year, and 52.9% of her service games.
- Udvardy has won 52.2% of her service games on clay, and 27.3% of her return games.
- Contreras Gomez has played seven matches so far this year (winning 54.7% of games across all court types), and 24.3 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Contreras Gomez has won 74.4% of her games on serve, and 37.2% on return.
- On clay, Contreras Gomez has won 74.4% of her service games and 37.2% of her return games.
