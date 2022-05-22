Skip to main content

How to watch Panna Udvardy vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Panna Udvardy and Fernanda Contreras Gomez face off in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Udvardy vs. Contreras Gomez Matchup Info

Panna UdvardyFernanda Contreras Gomez

88

World Rank

224

0-11

2022 Match Record

5-2

4-22

2022 Set Record

11-7

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Last Tournament

Abierto GNP Seguros

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification

Panna Udvardy vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Udvardy came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Clara Burel in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
  • Contreras Gomez is coming off a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 217-ranked Joanne Zuger in the qualifying round on Friday.
  • In her 11 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Udvardy has played an average of 22.8 games (22.8 in three-set matches).
  • Udvardy has won 24.6% of her return games this year, and 52.9% of her service games.
  • Udvardy has won 52.2% of her service games on clay, and 27.3% of her return games.
  • Contreras Gomez has played seven matches so far this year (winning 54.7% of games across all court types), and 24.3 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Contreras Gomez has won 74.4% of her games on serve, and 37.2% on return.
  • On clay, Contreras Gomez has won 74.4% of her service games and 37.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
