How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Fiona Ferro at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel to watch Sunday's matchup between No. 3 Paula Badosa and No. 139 Fiona Ferro in the Round of 128 at the French Open.
How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Fiona Ferro at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Badosa vs. Ferro Matchup Info
|Paula Badosa
|Fiona Ferro
3
World Rank
139
22-10
2022 Match Record
2-6
47-24
2022 Set Record
4-12
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Paula Badosa vs. Fiona Ferro Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Badosa lost 4-6, 4-6 against Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Ferro came up short in her most recent match, 4-6, 2-6 versus Viktorija Golubic in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 18, 2022.
- In her 32 matches so far this year across all court types, Badosa has played an average of 20.8 games (20.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Badosa has won 69.4% of her games on serve, and 42.1% on return.
- Badosa has won 67.3% of her service games on clay, and 39.8% of her return games.
- Ferro has played eight matches this year (winning 44.1% of games across all court types), and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ferro has won 48.8% of her games on serve, and 35.1% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ferro has won 57.9% of her games on serve, and 38.9% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)