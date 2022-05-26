Skip to main content

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Kaja Juvan at the French Open

Paula Badosa and Kaja Juvan are scheduled to square off on Thursday, May 26 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.

Badosa vs. Juvan Matchup Info

Paula BadosaKaja Juvan

4

World Rank

68

22-10

2022 Match Record

19-9

47-24

2022 Set Record

39-19

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Round of 16

Last Result

Runner-Up

Paula Badosa vs. Kaja Juvan Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128, Badosa won 6-2, 6-0 versus Fiona Ferro on Tuesday.
  • Juvan is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 196-ranked Oksana Selekhmeteva in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
  • Badosa has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Badosa has won 69.4% of her service games so far this year, and 42.1% of her return games.
  • On clay, Badosa has won 67.3% of her service games and 39.8% of her return games.
  • Juvan has played 28 matches so far this year (winning 55.4% of games across all court types), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Juvan has won 67.8% of her service games this year, and 41.1% of her return games.
  • Juvan has won 78.2% of her service games on clay, and 41.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
