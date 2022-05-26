How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Kaja Juvan at the French Open
Paula Badosa and Kaja Juvan are scheduled to square off on Thursday, May 26 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Badosa vs. Juvan Matchup Info
|Paula Badosa
|Kaja Juvan
4
World Rank
68
22-10
2022 Match Record
19-9
47-24
2022 Set Record
39-19
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Paula Badosa vs. Kaja Juvan Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Badosa won 6-2, 6-0 versus Fiona Ferro on Tuesday.
- Juvan is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 196-ranked Oksana Selekhmeteva in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Badosa has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Badosa has won 69.4% of her service games so far this year, and 42.1% of her return games.
- On clay, Badosa has won 67.3% of her service games and 39.8% of her return games.
- Juvan has played 28 matches so far this year (winning 55.4% of games across all court types), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Juvan has won 67.8% of her service games this year, and 41.1% of her return games.
- Juvan has won 78.2% of her service games on clay, and 41.8% of her return games.
