How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Kaja Juvan at the French Open

Paula Badosa and Kaja Juvan are scheduled to square off on Thursday, May 26 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, May 26

Thursday, May 26 TV Channel: MSG

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Badosa vs. Juvan Matchup Info

Paula Badosa Kaja Juvan 4 World Rank 68 22-10 2022 Match Record 19-9 47-24 2022 Set Record 39-19 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 16 Last Result Runner-Up

Paula Badosa vs. Kaja Juvan Recent Performance