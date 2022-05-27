How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open

The May 27 matchup between Paula Badosa and Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on MSG.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 TV Channel: MSG

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Badosa vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Paula Badosa Veronika Kudermetova 4 World Rank 29 24-10 2022 Match Record 21-10 51-25 2022 Set Record 34-26 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16 Last Result Round of 64

