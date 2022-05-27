Skip to main content

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The May 27 matchup between Paula Badosa and Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on MSG.

Badosa vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Paula BadosaVeronika Kudermetova

4

World Rank

29

24-10

2022 Match Record

21-10

51-25

2022 Set Record

34-26

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Paula Badosa vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Badosa won 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 against Kaja Juvan on Thursday.
  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Kudermetova defeated No. 114-ranked Aleksandra Krunic, 6-3, 6-3.
  • In her 34 matches this year across all court surfaces, Badosa has played an average of 20.9 games (20.9 in three-set matches).
  • Badosa has won 70.1% of her service games so far this year, and 42.5% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Badosa has won 69.4% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
  • Kudermetova has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) in her 31 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Kudermetova has won 30.6% of her return games so far this year, and 73.4% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kudermetova has won 69.5% of her games on serve, and 34.1% on return.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
