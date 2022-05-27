How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open
The May 27 matchup between Paula Badosa and Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Badosa vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Paula Badosa
|Veronika Kudermetova
4
World Rank
29
24-10
2022 Match Record
21-10
51-25
2022 Set Record
34-26
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Paula Badosa vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Badosa won 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 against Kaja Juvan on Thursday.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Kudermetova defeated No. 114-ranked Aleksandra Krunic, 6-3, 6-3.
- In her 34 matches this year across all court surfaces, Badosa has played an average of 20.9 games (20.9 in three-set matches).
- Badosa has won 70.1% of her service games so far this year, and 42.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Badosa has won 69.4% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
- Kudermetova has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) in her 31 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Kudermetova has won 30.6% of her return games so far this year, and 73.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kudermetova has won 69.5% of her games on serve, and 34.1% on return.
