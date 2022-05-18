How to watch Pavel Kotov vs. Jurij Rodionov at the French Open
Pavel Kotov and Jurij Rodionov are slated to compete on Wednesday, May 18 in the qualifying round of the French Open, and you can tune in to see it.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Kotov vs. Rodionov Matchup Info
|Pavel Kotov
|Jurij Rodionov
143
World Rank
127
5-3
2022 Match Record
4-4
12-7
2022 Set Record
10-10
Grand Prix Hassan II
Last Tournament
Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Pavel Kotov vs. Jurij Rodionov Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Kotov won 6-3, 6-4 versus Hugo Grenier on Tuesday.
- Rodionov beat Maximilian Marterer 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday in the qualifying round.
- Kotov has played eight matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Kotov has won 67.9% of his service games this year, and 33.3% of his return games.
- Kotov has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 32% of his return games.
- In his eight matches this year, Rodionov has played an average of 26.5 games across all court surfaces (26.5 in three-set matches).
- Rodionov has won 15.8% of his return games so far this year, and 83.3% of his service games.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)