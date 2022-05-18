Skip to main content

How to watch Pavel Kotov vs. Jurij Rodionov at the French Open

Pavel Kotov and Jurij Rodionov are slated to compete on Wednesday, May 18 in the qualifying round of the French Open, and you can tune in to see it.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
  • Date: Wednesday, May 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kotov vs. Rodionov Matchup Info

Pavel KotovJurij Rodionov

143

World Rank

127

5-3

2022 Match Record

4-4

12-7

2022 Set Record

10-10

Grand Prix Hassan II

Last Tournament

Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Pavel Kotov vs. Jurij Rodionov Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Kotov won 6-3, 6-4 versus Hugo Grenier on Tuesday.
  • Rodionov beat Maximilian Marterer 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday in the qualifying round.
  • Kotov has played eight matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • Kotov has won 67.9% of his service games this year, and 33.3% of his return games.
  • Kotov has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 32% of his return games.
  • In his eight matches this year, Rodionov has played an average of 26.5 games across all court surfaces (26.5 in three-set matches).
  • Rodionov has won 15.8% of his return games so far this year, and 83.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Pavel Kotov vs Jurij Rodionov

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:10
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

