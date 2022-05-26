How to watch Pedro Cachin vs. Hugo Gaston at the French Open
If you're wanting to check out No. 153 Pedro Cachin go head to head with No. 74 Hugo Gaston in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 26, tune in to MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Cachin vs. Gaston Matchup Info
|Pedro Cachin
|Hugo Gaston
153
World Rank
74
4-2
2022 Match Record
5-12
9-6
2022 Set Record
14-24
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Round of 32
Pedro Cachin vs. Hugo Gaston Recent Performance
- Cachin beat No. 112-ranked Norbert Gombos 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the Round of 64.
- Gaston beat Alex de Minaur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- Through six matches this year (across all court types), Cachin has played 23.5 games per match (33.0 in five-set matches) and won 55.3% of them.
- Thus far this year, Cachin has won 34.9% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.
- On clay, Cachin has won 80.0% of his service games and 34.9% of his return games.
- Gaston has played 23.2 games per match (36.0 in five-set matches) in his 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gaston has won 71.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
- Gaston has won 78.2% of his service games on clay, and -6.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
