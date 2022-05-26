Skip to main content

How to watch Pedro Cachin vs. Hugo Gaston at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to check out No. 153 Pedro Cachin go head to head with No. 74 Hugo Gaston in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 26, tune in to MSG.

Cachin vs. Gaston Matchup Info

Pedro CachinHugo Gaston

153

World Rank

74

4-2

2022 Match Record

5-12

9-6

2022 Set Record

14-24

Australian Open

Last Tournament

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Qualification Round 2

Last Result

Round of 32

Pedro Cachin vs. Hugo Gaston Recent Performance

  • Cachin beat No. 112-ranked Norbert Gombos 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the Round of 64.
  • Gaston beat Alex de Minaur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • Through six matches this year (across all court types), Cachin has played 23.5 games per match (33.0 in five-set matches) and won 55.3% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Cachin has won 34.9% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.
  • On clay, Cachin has won 80.0% of his service games and 34.9% of his return games.
  • Gaston has played 23.2 games per match (36.0 in five-set matches) in his 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gaston has won 71.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
  • Gaston has won 78.2% of his service games on clay, and -6.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
