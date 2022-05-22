How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Henri Laaksonen at the French Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Pedro Martinez face off against Henri Laaksonen in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Martinez vs. Laaksonen Matchup Info
|Pedro Martinez
|Henri Laaksonen
43
World Rank
95
13-12
2022 Match Record
5-14
30-30
2022 Set Record
13-32
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Pedro Martinez vs. Henri Laaksonen Recent Performance
- In his last match, Martinez was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 versus Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- In his most recent match, Laaksonen lost 4-6, 3-6 against Benjamin Hassan in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Martinez has played 24.5 games per match (45.0 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Martinez has won 26.4% of his return games so far this year, and 73.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Martinez has won 73.6% of his games on serve, and 25.8% on return.
- Laaksonen has played 19 matches so far this year, and 24.8 games per match across all court surfaces (30.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Laaksonen has won 72.0% of his service games and 18.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Laaksonen has won 69.2% of his games on serve, and 15.4% on return.
