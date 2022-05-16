Skip to main content

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

is your destination for watching the matchup between Pedro Martinez and Yosuke Watanuki on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc De La TeTe D'or.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Martinez vs. Watanuki Matchup Info

Pedro MartinezYosuke Watanuki

40

World Rank

260

13-11

Match Record

3-3

29-28

Set Record

9-8

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Qualification

Pedro Martinez vs. Yosuke Watanuki Recent Performance

  • Martinez last played on May 10, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 13-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Watanuki remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Gregoire Barrere.
  • Martinez has played 24 matches so far this year across all court types, and 24.3 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
  • Martinez has won 73.5% of his service games so far this year, and 26.8% of his return games.
  • Martinez has won 74.2% of his service games on clay, and 26.4% of his return games.
  • Through six matches so far this year, Watanuki has played 27.5 games per match (27.5 in three-set matches) and won 50.3% of them (across all court types).
  • Watanuki has won 91.2% of his service games this year, and 8.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Pedro Martinez vs Yosuke Watanuki

TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
