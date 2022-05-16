How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
is your destination for watching the matchup between Pedro Martinez and Yosuke Watanuki on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc De La TeTe D'or.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Martinez vs. Watanuki Matchup Info
|Pedro Martinez
|Yosuke Watanuki
40
World Rank
260
13-11
Match Record
3-3
29-28
Set Record
9-8
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification
Pedro Martinez vs. Yosuke Watanuki Recent Performance
- Martinez last played on May 10, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 13-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Watanuki remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Gregoire Barrere.
- Martinez has played 24 matches so far this year across all court types, and 24.3 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Martinez has won 73.5% of his service games so far this year, and 26.8% of his return games.
- Martinez has won 74.2% of his service games on clay, and 26.4% of his return games.
- Through six matches so far this year, Watanuki has played 27.5 games per match (27.5 in three-set matches) and won 50.3% of them (across all court types).
- Watanuki has won 91.2% of his service games this year, and 8.6% of his return games.
