How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Lorenzo Giustino at the French Open
is your destination for watching the match between Pedro Sousa and Lorenzo Giustino on Wednesday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Lorenzo Giustino at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Sousa vs. Giustino Matchup Info
|Pedro Sousa
|Lorenzo Giustino
287
World Rank
205
2-2
2022 Match Record
1-1
4-6
2022 Set Record
3-2
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Pedro Sousa vs. Lorenzo Giustino Recent Performance
- Sousa is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 171-ranked Max Purcell in the qualifying round on Monday.
- Giustino beat No. 150-ranked Dennis Novak 7-5, 7-6 on Monday to reach the qualifying round.
- Through four matches so far this year (across all court types), Sousa has played 26.3 games per match (26.3 in three-set matches) and won 45.7% of them.
- Sousa has won 33.3% of his return games this year, and 72.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Sousa has won 72.2% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
- Giustino has played 25 games per match (25 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Giustino has won 23.1% of his return games and 91.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Giustino has won 91.7% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Pedro Sousa vs Lorenzo Giustino
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)