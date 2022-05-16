How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Max Purcell at the Roland Garros
Tune in to watch Pedro Sousa match up against Max Purcell in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on Monday.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Clay
Sousa vs. Purcell Matchup Info
|Pedro Sousa
|Max Purcell
293
World Rank
172
1-2
Match Record
4-6
2-5
Set Record
10-14
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Pedro Sousa vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Millennium Estoril Open, Sousa was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 112-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 2-6, 4-6.
- Purcell last played on April 24, 2022, a 1-6, 2-6 loss to No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien in the qualifying round of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- Sousa has played three matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Purcell has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) in his 10 matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Purcell has won 63.6% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Purcell has won 63.6% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Pedro Sousa vs Max Purcell
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:35
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
