How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Max Purcell at the Roland Garros

Tune in to watch Pedro Sousa match up against Max Purcell in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on Monday.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sousa vs. Purcell Matchup Info

Pedro SousaMax Purcell

293

World Rank

172

1-2

Match Record

4-6

2-5

Set Record

10-14

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification

Pedro Sousa vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Millennium Estoril Open, Sousa was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 112-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 2-6, 4-6.
  • Purcell last played on April 24, 2022, a 1-6, 2-6 loss to No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien in the qualifying round of the Millennium Estoril Open.
  • Sousa has played three matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Purcell has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) in his 10 matches this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Purcell has won 63.6% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Purcell has won 63.6% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Pedro Sousa vs Max Purcell

TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:35
AM/EST
