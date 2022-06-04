How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Cem Ilkel at the MercedesCup
Watch Peter Gojowczyk and Cem Ilkel face off in Saturday's qualifying round at the MercedesCup on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Gojowczyk vs. Ilkel Matchup Info
|Peter Gojowczyk
|Cem Ilkel
94
World Rank
213
4-12
2022 Match Record
0-3
7-22
2022 Set Record
1-6
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Peter Gojowczyk vs. Cem Ilkel Recent Performance
- In his last match, Gojowczyk was defeated 2-6, 2-6, 1-6 against Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- In his last tournament, the French Open, Ilkel was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 216-ranked Alexandre Muller, 0-6, 1-6.
- Gojowczyk has played 16 matches this year across all court types, and 18.3 games per match (17.3 in three-set matches).
- Gojowczyk has won 14.9% of his return games this year, and 55.3% of his service games.
- Ilkel has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in his three matches this year across all court types.
- Ilkel has won 6.7% of his return games so far this year, and 37.5% of his service games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Women's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)