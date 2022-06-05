Skip to main content

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Peter Gojowczyk and Christopher O'Connell go toe to toe in Sunday's qualifying round at the MercedesCup on NBC Sports Networks.

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

  • Tournament: MercedesCup
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Gojowczyk vs. O'Connell Matchup Info

Peter GojowczykChristopher O'Connell

94

World Rank

116

4-12

2022 Match Record

12-8

7-22

2022 Set Record

32-20

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 128

Peter Gojowczyk vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Gojowczyk beat No. 213-ranked Cem Ilkel, 6-3, 6-1.
  • O'Connell beat No. 236-ranked Daniel Masur 7-6, 7-5 on Saturday to make the qualifying round.
  • Gojowczyk has played 16 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.3 games per match (17.3 in three-set matches).
  • Gojowczyk has won 14.9% of his return games this year, and 55.3% of his service games.
  • O'Connell has played 20 matches this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • O'Connell has won 24.1% of his return games this year, and 77.5% of his service games.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 29, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Cameron Tringale putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Julian Lenz at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Jessika Ponchet at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Coco Gauff
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Doubles Championship

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Caroline Garcia at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Heather Watson vs. Katie Volynets at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lin Zhu vs. Jodie Anna Burrage at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sarah Beth Grey vs. Eden Silva at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy