How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup
Watch Peter Gojowczyk and Christopher O'Connell go toe to toe in Sunday's qualifying round at the MercedesCup on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Gojowczyk vs. O'Connell Matchup Info
|Peter Gojowczyk
|Christopher O'Connell
94
World Rank
116
4-12
2022 Match Record
12-8
7-22
2022 Set Record
32-20
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 128
Peter Gojowczyk vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Gojowczyk beat No. 213-ranked Cem Ilkel, 6-3, 6-1.
- O'Connell beat No. 236-ranked Daniel Masur 7-6, 7-5 on Saturday to make the qualifying round.
- Gojowczyk has played 16 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.3 games per match (17.3 in three-set matches).
- Gojowczyk has won 14.9% of his return games this year, and 55.3% of his service games.
- O'Connell has played 20 matches this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
- O'Connell has won 24.1% of his return games this year, and 77.5% of his service games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)