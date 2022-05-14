Skip to main content

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Johan Nikles at the Gonet Geneva Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to watch No. 99 Peter Gojowczyk face off against No. 294 Johan Nikles in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 14, turn on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Gojowczyk vs. Nikles Matchup Info

Peter GojowczykJohan Nikles

99

World Rank

294

4-10

Match Record

N/A

7-17

Set Record

N/A

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Last Tournament

Swiss Open Gstaad

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 32

Peter Gojowczyk vs. Johan Nikles Recent Performance

  • Gojowczyk came up short in his last match, 3-6 (retired) versus Max Alcala Gurri in the qualifying round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 16, 2022.
  • In his most recent match, Nikles was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Vit Kopriva in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.
  • Gojowczyk has played 17.9 games per match (17.2 in three-set matches) in his 14 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Gojowczyk has won 59.8% of his service games and 14.5% of his return games.
  • On clay, Gojowczyk has won 80.0% of his service games and 18.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
novak-djokovic
ATP/WTA Tennis

