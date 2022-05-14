How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Johan Nikles at the Gonet Geneva Open
If you're hoping to watch No. 99 Peter Gojowczyk face off against No. 294 Johan Nikles in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 14, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Gojowczyk vs. Nikles Matchup Info
|Peter Gojowczyk
|Johan Nikles
99
World Rank
294
4-10
Match Record
N/A
7-17
Set Record
N/A
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Last Tournament
Swiss Open Gstaad
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 32
Peter Gojowczyk vs. Johan Nikles Recent Performance
- Gojowczyk came up short in his last match, 3-6 (retired) versus Max Alcala Gurri in the qualifying round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 16, 2022.
- In his most recent match, Nikles was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Vit Kopriva in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.
- Gojowczyk has played 17.9 games per match (17.2 in three-set matches) in his 14 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Gojowczyk has won 59.8% of his service games and 14.5% of his return games.
- On clay, Gojowczyk has won 80.0% of his service games and 18.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)