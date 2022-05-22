How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's bout between No. 97 Peter Gojowczyk and No. 35 Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 128 at the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Gojowczyk vs. Sonego Matchup Info
|Peter Gojowczyk
|Lorenzo Sonego
97
World Rank
35
4-11
2022 Match Record
10-12
7-19
2022 Set Record
29-28
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 64
Peter Gojowczyk vs. Lorenzo Sonego Recent Performance
- Gojowczyk lost his most recent match, 3-6, 3-6 versus Johan Nikles in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 14, 2022.
- Sonego is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 16-ranked Denis Shapovalov, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.
- In his 15 matches so far this year across all court types, Gojowczyk has played an average of 17.9 games (27.0 in five-set matches).
- Gojowczyk has won 14.5% of his return games so far this year, and 59.8% of his service games.
- Gojowczyk has won 80.0% of his service games on clay, and 18.8% of his return games.
- Sonego has played 25.2 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches) in his 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Sonego has won 22.9% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
- Sonego has won 79.1% of his service games on clay, and 23.6% of his return games.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)