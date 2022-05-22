Skip to main content

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's bout between No. 97 Peter Gojowczyk and No. 35 Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Gojowczyk vs. Sonego Matchup Info

Peter GojowczykLorenzo Sonego

97

World Rank

35

4-11

2022 Match Record

10-12

7-19

2022 Set Record

29-28

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 64

Peter Gojowczyk vs. Lorenzo Sonego Recent Performance

  • Gojowczyk lost his most recent match, 3-6, 3-6 versus Johan Nikles in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 14, 2022.
  • Sonego is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 16-ranked Denis Shapovalov, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.
  • In his 15 matches so far this year across all court types, Gojowczyk has played an average of 17.9 games (27.0 in five-set matches).
  • Gojowczyk has won 14.5% of his return games so far this year, and 59.8% of his service games.
  • Gojowczyk has won 80.0% of his service games on clay, and 18.8% of his return games.
  • Sonego has played 25.2 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches) in his 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Sonego has won 22.9% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
  • Sonego has won 79.1% of his service games on clay, and 23.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
