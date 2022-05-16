How to watch Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Roland Garros
Fire up on Monday to see the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Pierre-Hugues Herbert matching up with Thiago Agustin Tirante.
How to watch Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Herbert vs. Tirante Matchup Info
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|Thiago Agustin Tirante
169
World Rank
208
6-4
Match Record
2-4
13-10
Set Record
5-7
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Recent Performance
- Herbert came up short in his most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 against Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 of the Millennium Estoril Open on April 26, 2022.
- Tirante came up short in his last match, 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 against Emilio Gomez in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 21, 2022.
- In his 10 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Herbert has played an average of 23.2 games (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Herbert has won 81.8% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.
- Herbert has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 0.0% of his return games.
- Tirante has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in his six matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Tirante has won 76.0% of his service games and 15.4% of his return games.
- On clay, Tirante has won 76.0% of his service games and 15.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Thiago Agustin Tirante
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)