How to watch Qiang Wang vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Viking Open Nottingham
Fire up NBC Sports Networks on Sunday to see the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham, which features Qiang Wang going head to head against Beatriz Haddad Maia.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Wang vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info
|Qiang Wang
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
129
World Rank
48
14-10
2022 Match Record
14-11
31-24
2022 Set Record
32-30
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 64
Qiang Wang vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Recent Performance
- Wang lost her last match, 2-6, 4-6 against Jessica Pegula in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 24, 2022.
- Haddad Maia last played on May 25, 2022, a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 46-ranked Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
- Wang has played 24 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Wang has won 34.5% of her return games and 69.4% of her service games.
- In her 25 matches so far this year, Haddad Maia has played an average of 22.9 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Haddad Maia has won 33.7% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)