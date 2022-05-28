How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Alize Cornet at the French Open
Qinwen Zheng and Alize Cornet are slated to meet on Saturday, May 28 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Zheng vs. Cornet Matchup Info
|Qinwen Zheng
|Alize Cornet
74
World Rank
40
14-8
2022 Match Record
9-11
32-22
2022 Set Record
23-26
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Qinwen Zheng vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance
- Zheng beat No. 19-ranked Simona Halep 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Cornet defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Through 22 matches this year (across all court types), Zheng has played 23.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.3% of them.
- Zheng has won 71.9% of her service games so far this year, and 31.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Zheng has won 79.7% of her games on serve, and 36.2% on return.
- In her 20 matches so far this year, Cornet has played an average of 22.3 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Cornet has won 64.0% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cornet has won 65.3% of her games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
