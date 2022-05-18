Skip to main content

How to watch Radu Albot vs. Jason Kubler at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see Radu Albot compete against Jason Kubler in the qualifying round of the French Open on Wednesday.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
  • Date: Wednesday, May 18
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Albot vs. Kubler Matchup Info

Radu AlbotJason Kubler

112

World Rank

161

9-8

2022 Match Record

2-1

25-22

2022 Set Record

5-4

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Australian Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 2

Radu Albot vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Monday, Albot defeated No. 223-ranked Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
  • In the qualifying round, Kubler was victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against Riccardo Bonadio on Monday.
  • Albot has played 26.7 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Albot has won 26.7% of his return games so far this year, and 80.4% of his service games.
  • Albot has won 69.2% of his service games on clay, and 42.9% of his return games.
  • Kubler has played 28.7 games per match (28.7 in three-set matches) in his three matches so far this year across all court types.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kubler has won 85.7% of his games on serve, and 21.4% on return.
  • Kubler has won 85.7% of his service games on clay, and 21.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Radu Albot vs Jason Kubler

Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
