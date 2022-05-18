How to watch Radu Albot vs. Jason Kubler at the French Open
Tune in to see Radu Albot compete against Jason Kubler in the qualifying round of the French Open on Wednesday.
How to watch Radu Albot vs. Jason Kubler at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Albot vs. Kubler Matchup Info
|Radu Albot
|Jason Kubler
112
World Rank
161
9-8
2022 Match Record
2-1
25-22
2022 Set Record
5-4
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Radu Albot vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Albot defeated No. 223-ranked Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- In the qualifying round, Kubler was victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against Riccardo Bonadio on Monday.
- Albot has played 26.7 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches this year (across all court types).
- Albot has won 26.7% of his return games so far this year, and 80.4% of his service games.
- Albot has won 69.2% of his service games on clay, and 42.9% of his return games.
- Kubler has played 28.7 games per match (28.7 in three-set matches) in his three matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kubler has won 85.7% of his games on serve, and 21.4% on return.
- Kubler has won 85.7% of his service games on clay, and 21.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Radu Albot vs Jason Kubler
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)