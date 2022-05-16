How to watch Radu Albot vs. Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida at the Roland Garros
Monday's qualifying round of the Roland Garros slots Radu Albot versus Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup can be watched.
How to watch Radu Albot vs. Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Albot vs. Pucinelli de Almeida Matchup Info
|Radu Albot
|Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida
110
World Rank
220
8-8
Match Record
4-2
23-21
Set Record
8-6
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 16
Radu Albot vs. Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Albot lost 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Fernando Verdasco in the qualifying round of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- In his previous tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, Pucinelli de Almeida was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 31-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 2-6, 0-6.
- Albot has played 26.7 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 16 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Albot has won 25.0% of his return games and 81.5% of his service games.
- In his six matches this year, Pucinelli de Almeida has played an average of 22.3 games across all court surfaces (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Pucinelli de Almeida has won 59.5% of his service games this year, and 31.7% of his return games.
- On clay, Pucinelli de Almeida has won 59.5% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Radu Albot vs Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)