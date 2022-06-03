Skip to main content

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Networks is your destination for watching the match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on Friday, when they compete in the semifinals of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Friday, June 3
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Nadal vs. Zverev Matchup Info

Rafael NadalAlexander Zverev

5

World Rank

3

29-3

2022 Match Record

25-9

70-19

2022 Set Record

59-25

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 16

Last Result

Semifinal

Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev Recent Performance

  • Nadal beat No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals.
  • Zverev defeated No. 6-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals.
  • Nadal has played 26.4 games per match (34.1 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nadal has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 34.1% on return.
  • On clay, Nadal has won 80.9% of his service games and 38.6% of his return games.
  • Zverev has played 24.3 games per match (33.8 in five-set matches) in his 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Zverev has won 28.6% of his return games and 83.3% of his service games.
  • On clay, Zverev has won 80.6% of his service games and 29.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Men's Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:45
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

By What's On TV Staffjust now
