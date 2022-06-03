How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev at the French Open
NBC Sports Networks is your destination for watching the match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on Friday, when they compete in the semifinals of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Friday, June 3
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Clay
Nadal vs. Zverev Matchup Info
|Rafael Nadal
|Alexander Zverev
5
World Rank
3
29-3
2022 Match Record
25-9
70-19
2022 Set Record
59-25
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Semifinal
Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev Recent Performance
- Nadal beat No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals.
- Zverev defeated No. 6-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals.
- Nadal has played 26.4 games per match (34.1 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nadal has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 34.1% on return.
- On clay, Nadal has won 80.9% of his service games and 38.6% of his return games.
- Zverev has played 24.3 games per match (33.8 in five-set matches) in his 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Zverev has won 28.6% of his return games and 83.3% of his service games.
- On clay, Zverev has won 80.6% of his service games and 29.1% of his return games.
