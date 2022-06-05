Skip to main content

How to watch Raluca Georgiana Serban vs. Taylah Preston at the Libema Open

NBC Sports Networks is where you can see Sunday's match between Raluca Georgiana Serban and Raluca Georgiana Serban in the qualifying round of the Libema Open.

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Serban vs. Preston Matchup Info

Raluca Georgiana Serban vs. Taylah Preston Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Serban beat No. 137-ranked Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.
  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Preston beat No. 181-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
  • Serban has played 29.0 games per match (29.0 in three-set matches) in her one match this year (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Serban has won 28.6% of her return games and 60.0% of her service games.
  • Preston has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her four matches this year across all court types.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
