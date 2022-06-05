How to watch Raluca Georgiana Serban vs. Taylah Preston at the Libema Open
NBC Sports Networks is where you can see Sunday's match between Raluca Georgiana Serban and Raluca Georgiana Serban in the qualifying round of the Libema Open.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
Court Surface: Grass
- Court Surface: Grass
Serban vs. Preston Matchup Info
Raluca Georgiana Serban vs. Taylah Preston Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Serban beat No. 137-ranked Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Preston beat No. 181-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
- Serban has played 29.0 games per match (29.0 in three-set matches) in her one match this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Serban has won 28.6% of her return games and 60.0% of her service games.
- Preston has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her four matches this year across all court types.
