How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Sarah Beth Grey at the Viking Open Nottingham
The qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham in Nottingham is the location where Sarah Beth Grey and Rebecca Marino will meet for their June 4 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Marino vs. Grey Matchup Info
|Rebecca Marino
|Sarah Beth Grey
115
World Rank
314
8-4
2022 Match Record
N/A
17-9
2022 Set Record
N/A
French Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Rebecca Marino vs. Sarah Beth Grey Recent Performance
- Marino is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the French Open, to No. 23-ranked Cori Gauff, 5-7, 0-6.
- Grey is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Viking International Eastbourne, at the hands of No. 56-ranked Viktorija Golubic, 3-6, 0-6.
- Marino has played 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches) in her 12 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Marino has won 64.8% of her service games and 36.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Boys & Girls' Singles Championships
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
