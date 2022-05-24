Skip to main content

How to watch Rebecca Sramkova vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open

The May 24 matchup between Rebecca Sramkova and Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be seen on MSG.

Sramkova vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

Rebecca SramkovaDaria Kasatkina

176

World Rank

20

3-3

2022 Match Record

18-10

6-8

2022 Set Record

32-26

Australian Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Qualification Round 2

Last Result

Semifinal

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance

  • Sramkova remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 3-6, 2-6 versus Linda Noskova.
  • Kasatkina was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 6-1, 5-7 against Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2022.
  • Sramkova has played six matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sramkova has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Sramkova has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
  • In her 28 matches so far this year, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.3 games across all court surfaces (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kasatkina has won 59.9% of her service games and 43.4% of her return games.
  • On clay, Kasatkina has won 60.5% of her service games and 49.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
