How to watch Rebecca Sramkova vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open
The May 24 matchup between Rebecca Sramkova and Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be seen on MSG.
How to watch Rebecca Sramkova vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, May 24
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Sramkova vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info
|Rebecca Sramkova
|Daria Kasatkina
176
World Rank
20
3-3
2022 Match Record
18-10
6-8
2022 Set Record
32-26
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Semifinal
Rebecca Sramkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance
- Sramkova remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 3-6, 2-6 versus Linda Noskova.
- Kasatkina was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 6-1, 5-7 against Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2022.
- Sramkova has played six matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sramkova has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Sramkova has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
- In her 28 matches so far this year, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.3 games across all court surfaces (20.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kasatkina has won 59.9% of her service games and 43.4% of her return games.
- On clay, Kasatkina has won 60.5% of her service games and 49.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
24
2022
Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)