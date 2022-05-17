How to watch Renzo Olivo vs. Liam Broady at the Roland Garros
Tune in to watch Renzo Olivo challenge Liam Broady in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on Tuesday.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Olivo vs. Broady Matchup Info
|Renzo Olivo
|Liam Broady
177
World Rank
142
3-4
Match Record
11-7
7-8
Set Record
24-20
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Renzo Olivo vs. Liam Broady Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, Olivo was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 82-ranked Alejandro Tabilo, 1-6, 3-6.
- Broady last played on April 23, 2022, a 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 128-ranked Pablo Cuevas in the qualifying round of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- Olivo has played seven matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.4 games per match (18.4 in three-set matches).
- Olivo has won 8.0% of his return games this year, and 45.8% of his service games.
- On clay, Olivo has won 50.0% of his service games and 0.0% of his return games.
- Through 18 matches so far this year, Broady has played 23.1 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 51.9% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Broady has won 79.6% of his games on serve, and 21.0% on return.
How To Watch
