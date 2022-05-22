How to watch Ricardas Berankis vs. Laslo Djere at the French Open
Watch Ricardas Berankis and Laslo Djere battle it out in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Berankis vs. Djere Matchup Info
|Ricardas Berankis
|Laslo Djere
101
World Rank
51
8-5
2022 Match Record
12-11
17-17
2022 Set Record
26-26
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Ricardas Berankis vs. Laslo Djere Recent Performance
- Berankis was defeated in his last match, 4-6, 4-6 versus Federico Delbonis in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 16, 2022.
- In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Djere was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 361-ranked Stan Wawrinka, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6.
- Berankis has played 25.0 games per match (33.5 in five-set matches) in his 13 matches this year (across all court types).
- Berankis has won 21.7% of his return games so far this year, and 75.4% of his service games.
- Berankis has won 70.0% of his service games on clay, and 10.0% of his return games.
- Djere has played 23.7 games per match (45.0 in five-set matches) in his 23 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Djere has won 77.6% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.
- Djere has won 79.5% of his service games on clay, and 24.8% of his return games.
