How to watch Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Oscar Otte at the French Open

Check out Tennis Channel to watch Sunday's bout between No. 102 Roberto Carballes Baena and No. 60 Oscar Otte in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Carballes Baena vs. Otte Matchup Info

Roberto Carballes BaenaOscar Otte

102

World Rank

60

7-14

2022 Match Record

14-13

20-29

2022 Set Record

34-30

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

BMW Open

Qualification

Last Result

Semifinal

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Oscar Otte Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Carballes Baena was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 64-ranked Dusan Lajovic, 3-6, 2-6.
  • Otte last played on May 17, 2022, a 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Sebastian Baez in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
  • In his 21 matches this year across all court types, Carballes Baena has played an average of 23.3 games (43.0 in five-set matches).
  • Carballes Baena has won 20.0% of his return games so far this year, and 71.7% of his service games.
  • On clay, Carballes Baena has won 72.9% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.
  • Otte has played 27 matches so far this year (winning 51.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match (29.5 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Otte has won 24.7% of his return games and 77.1% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Otte has won 78.8% of his games on serve, and 34.0% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
