How to watch Roman Safiullin vs. Duje Ajdukovic at the Roland Garros
is where you can see Tuesday's match between Roman Safiullin and Roman Safiullin in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.
How to watch Roman Safiullin vs. Duje Ajdukovic at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Safiullin vs. Ajdukovic Matchup Info
|Roman Safiullin
|Duje Ajdukovic
148
World Rank
239
11-5
Match Record
N/A
25-14
Set Record
N/A
Belgrade Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Roman Safiullin vs. Duje Ajdukovic Recent Performance
- Safiullin is coming off a loss in the at the Belgrade Open, failing to advance past Karen Khachanov, - (retired).
- In his last match, Ajdukovic was defeated 5-7, 4-6 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
- In his 16 matches this year across all court types, Safiullin has played an average of 25.1 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Safiullin has won 85.0% of his service games and 23.4% of his return games.
- On clay, Safiullin has won 88.9% of his service games and 55.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Roman Safiullin vs Duje Ajdukovic
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)