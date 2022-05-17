Skip to main content

How to watch Roman Safiullin vs. Duje Ajdukovic at the Roland Garros

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

is where you can see Tuesday's match between Roman Safiullin and Roman Safiullin in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.

How to watch Roman Safiullin vs. Duje Ajdukovic at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Safiullin vs. Ajdukovic Matchup Info

Roman SafiullinDuje Ajdukovic

148

World Rank

239

11-5

Match Record

N/A

25-14

Set Record

N/A

Belgrade Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Roman Safiullin vs. Duje Ajdukovic Recent Performance

  • Safiullin is coming off a loss in the at the Belgrade Open, failing to advance past Karen Khachanov, - (retired).
  • In his last match, Ajdukovic was defeated 5-7, 4-6 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
  • In his 16 matches this year across all court types, Safiullin has played an average of 25.1 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Safiullin has won 85.0% of his service games and 23.4% of his return games.
  • On clay, Safiullin has won 88.9% of his service games and 55.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Roman Safiullin vs Duje Ajdukovic

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
