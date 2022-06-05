How to watch Roman Safiullin vs. Jurij Rodionov at the MercedesCup
Roman Safiullin and Jurij Rodionov are set to go head to head in the qualifying round of the MercedesCup on June 5, and you can tune in on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Safiullin vs. Rodionov Matchup Info
|Roman Safiullin
|Jurij Rodionov
146
World Rank
124
11-6
2022 Match Record
5-5
26-16
2022 Set Record
12-13
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Roman Safiullin vs. Jurij Rodionov Recent Performance
- Safiullin defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-1, 7-6 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round, Rodionov was victorious 6-2, 6-3 versus Mateusz Terczynski on Saturday.
- Safiullin has played 25.4 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Safiullin has won 81.6% of his service games and 24.3% of his return games.
- Rodionov has played 26.6 games per match (26.6 in three-set matches) in his 10 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rodionov has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.
