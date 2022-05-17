How to watch Ryan Peniston vs. Andrey Kuznetsov at the Roland Garros
Tune in to on May 17 to see the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which includes a match between Ryan Peniston and Andrey Kuznetsov.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- Court Surface: Clay
Peniston vs. Kuznetsov Matchup Info
|Ryan Peniston
|Andrey Kuznetsov
200
World Rank
232
N/A
Match Record
0-1
N/A
Set Record
1-2
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Ryan Peniston vs. Andrey Kuznetsov Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Peniston lost 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 against Yasutaka Uchiyama in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
- Kuznetsov is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Australian Open, to No. 115-ranked Norbert Gombos, 5-7, 7-6, 2-6.
- Through one match this year, Kuznetsov has played 33.0 games per match (33.0 in three-set matches) and won 42.4% of them (across all court types).
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Ryan Peniston vs Andrey Kuznetsov
Time
4:00
AM/EST
