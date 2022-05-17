How to watch Salvatore Caruso vs. Andrea Arnaboldi at the Roland Garros
Check out to view Tuesday's bout between No. 191 Salvatore Caruso and No. 221 Andrea Arnaboldi in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Caruso vs. Arnaboldi Matchup Info
|Salvatore Caruso
|Andrea Arnaboldi
191
World Rank
221
2-4
Match Record
1-2
4-10
Set Record
2-4
BNP Paribas Open
Last Tournament
Open 13 Provence
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Salvatore Caruso vs. Andrea Arnaboldi Recent Performance
- In his last match, Caruso came up short 2-6, 2-6 against Aleksandar Vukic in the qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open.
- Arnaboldi lost his most recent match, 5-7, 3-6 against Tomas Machac in the qualifying round of the Open 13 Provence on February 14, 2022.
- Through six matches so far this year (across all court types), Caruso has played 22.8 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 42.3% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Caruso has won 52.0% of his games on serve, and 17.4% on return.
- Arnaboldi has played three matches this year, and 20.7 games per match across all court surfaces (20.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Arnaboldi has won 33.3% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.
