How to watch Sam Querrey vs. Bernard Tomic at the Libema Open

Tennis Channel will be airing the qualifying round of the Libema Open, which features Sam Querrey taking on Bernard Tomic on June 4.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Querrey vs. Tomic Matchup Info
|Sam Querrey
|Bernard Tomic
104
World Rank
417
2-7
2022 Match Record
0-1
4-17
2022 Set Record
0-2
French Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Sam Querrey vs. Bernard Tomic Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Querrey lost 2-6, 2-6 versus Zsombor Piros in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- In his most recent tournament, the Australian Open, Tomic was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 148-ranked Roman Safiullin, 1-6, 4-6.
- In his nine matches so far this year across all court types, Querrey has played an average of 23.9 games (23.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Querrey has won 76.0% of his games on serve, and 7.3% on return.
- Through one match so far this year, Tomic has played 17.0 games per match (17.0 in three-set matches) and won 29.4% of them (across all court types).
