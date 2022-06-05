How to watch Sam Querrey vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Libema Open
To watch Sunday's match between No. 171 Pierre-Hugues Herbert and No. 104 Sam Querrey in the qualifying round of the Libema Open, check out NBC Sports Networks.
How to watch Sam Querrey vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Libema Open
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Querrey vs. Herbert Matchup Info
|Sam Querrey
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert
104
World Rank
171
2-7
2022 Match Record
6-5
4-17
2022 Set Record
14-12
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Sam Querrey vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Querrey won 6-4, 6-4 against Bernard Tomic on Saturday.
- Herbert is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 409-ranked Matteo Martineau in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In his nine matches this year across all court surfaces, Querrey has played an average of 23.9 games (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Querrey has won 7.3% of his return games this year, and 76.0% of his service games.
- Herbert has played 11 matches this year, and 23.4 games per match across all court types (23.4 in three-set matches).
- Herbert has won 22.5% of his return games this year, and 81.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)